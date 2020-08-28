Raids in Chandigarh, Delhi to arrest former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini in murder case

A special investigation team of Punjab Police raiding the Chandigarh residence of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini (right). (HT Photos)

Mohali: A special investigating team (SIT), led by superintendent of police (SP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, on Friday morning raided various places in Chandigarh and Mohali to arrest former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, in the murder case of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO), employee.

The raids were conducted at Saini’s residences in Sector 20, Chandigarh, and in Delhi, but the former DGP was not there.

“When we arrived to issue summons to him at his residence in Sector 20 on August 21, he was not there. The summons were pasted outside the residence. We raided his residences in Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday morning, but he was not there again. We are hopeful of arresting him soon,” an SIT member said, requesting anonymity.

Saini faces arrest for murdering Multani after the SIT added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the first information report against him after two co-accused turned approvers.

On Thursday, the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Rajnish Garg reserved its orders on Saini’s anticipatory bail petition for August 29 for staying his arrest. The judge has not passed any orders on the interim stay on the arrest of the ex-DGP.

Special public prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula said this meant that Saini could be arrested, as the stay on his arrest ended on August 27.

In previous orders, Garg had ordered the SIT to give three-day notice to Saini, after adding murder sections to the FIR. The three-day notice ended at 6pm on August 24 and before that Saini had filed an application seeking anticipatory bail.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officials in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, in which four policemen deputed in his security were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from its custody in Qadian, Gurdaspur.

Former DSP Baldev Singh, Satvir Singh, a former inspector, Har Sahai Sharma, Anokh Singh, a former sub inspector, besides Jagir and Kuldip Singh were named in the case.