Raigad daily wage labourers lose jobs during lockdown, take to robbing bikes

Raigad police have arrested two men for vehicle thefts during the lockdown period owing to unemployment. The accused have been identified as Amol Ramchandra Tuntune (24), a...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:16 IST

By Raina Shine,

Raigad police have arrested two men for vehicle thefts during the lockdown period owing to unemployment. The accused have been identified as Amol Ramchandra Tuntune (24), a resident of Sahangoti in Alibag, and Shiv Subhash Mali (30), a resident of Dhavar in Alibaug.

Senior police inspector, KD Kolte, of Alibag police station, said, “Acting on a tip-off, we nabbed the duo from Alibag. Their modus operandi was to start the ignition of the bikes parked on road by joining the wires and run away with them.”

The duo used to work as daily wage employees at brick kiln. After losing out on employment, they started stealing two-wheelers. They’d steal bikes mostly after dark. Due to lockdown, the accused could not sell the stolen bikes and had hidden them at various spots, which the police recovered post their arrest.

Around four two-wheelers worth ₹1.20 lakh have been recovered from the accused. It has been found that the accused had four cases registered against them with Alibag police and the police are investigating further to find if they had committed similar crimes outside Alibag as well. The accused have been kept in police custody till Friday.

