Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Raigad police reunites girl with family within 12 hours

Raigad police reunites girl with family within 12 hours

Raigad police helped reunite a mentally challenged girl with her family less than 12 hours after she ran away from her home in Nagothane. The 19-year-old daughter of a farmer was...

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:55 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Raigad police helped reunite a mentally challenged girl with her family less than 12 hours after she ran away from her home in Nagothane.

The 19-year-old daughter of a farmer was diagnosed with a mental illness and has been undergoing treatment for the past few months, said police. In the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the girl ran away from home. After her family found her gone in the morning, a local search was conducted in the area, but to no avail. The girl had taken her clothes and her phone, which had run out of battery.

Meanwhile, around 9am on Friday, Damini squad of Raigad police received a call from Bazaar Peth in Revdanda about a girl creating ruckus in the market. As the girl seemed distressed, Damini squad – an all-women team for women safety – went to the spot. Two women constables — Abhiyanti Mokal and Anushka Pulekar — approached the girl, but she grew violent and started tearing her clothes and throwing her belongings.

“The women constables then quickly changed into civil clothes and approached the girl. This time, they were able to talk to her without making her anxious. They helped her calm down and brought her to the police station, where they fed her and tried to find her home,” said Suresh Yamgar, Raigad police spokesperson.

While the girl did not divulge proper information, based on initial inquiry, the police learnt that she took first a vehicle and then travelled the rest of 30km on foot.

Later, after charging her phone, police officers managed to contact her family and subsequently handed her over to her father.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Sack Kamal Nath from all posts: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi
Oct 20, 2020 01:58 IST
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Oct 20, 2020 01:52 IST
Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.