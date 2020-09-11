Sections
Railways nabs 79 passengers travelling on invalid tickets from Ferozepur Division

594 ticket-checking staff were pressed into service, along with commercial inspectors.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As per the Railways, males aged 60 or above and females aged 58 or above will be eligible for the senior citizens’ quota. However, younger passengers were found travelling on senior citizens’ tickets. (HT FILE)

During a special drive to deter misuse of senior citizens’ quota in passenger trains, the Ferozepur Division nabbed 79 passengers travelling on invalid tickets and collected a fine of Rs 58,545 from them.

As per instructions received from the head office of Northern Railways, an intensive special ticket checking drive was conducted for 15 days from August 25 to September 8 in divisions including - Ferozepur, Ambala, Delhi, Moradabad and Lucknow.

Senior divisional commercial manager Chetan Taneja informed that during the drive, the railway staff nabbed young passengers travelling under the senior citizens’ quota with a copy of forged e-tickets. Some of the passengers were found traveling with a copy of Tatkal ticket, issued from the reservation ticket centre.

He added that during the drive, 594 ticket-checking staff were pressed into service, along with commercial inspectors.



Taneja appealed to the passengers to travel on valid tickets and carry a valid identity card with them. As per the Railways, males aged 60 or above and females aged 58 or above will be eligible for the senior citizens’ quota.

He also added that a photocopy of tickets booked from the reservation counter is not valid for travelling in trains. The passenger should carry an original copy of the ticket.

