Sections
Home / Cities / Railways to operate 200 special trains to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Railways to operate 200 special trains to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Western Railway and Central Railway will operate around 200 outstation trains to Konkan region on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The special trains are likely to start from...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:28 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Western Railway and Central Railway will operate around 200 outstation trains to Konkan region on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The special trains are likely to start from August 11.

On Friday, the state gave its approval to the railways to operate the special trains and said care must be taken to ensure that all precautionary measures, including social distancing and sanitization, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, are followed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Gyms open to tepid response in city
Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.