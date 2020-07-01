Sections
Railways to start 700 new trains from today in Mumbai

MumbaiAround 700 new local train services will be introduced on Wednesday to facilitate the travel of those working in essential services. Currently, Central and Western Railway...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

MumbaiAround 700 new local train services will be introduced on Wednesday to facilitate the travel of those working in essential services. Currently, Central and Western Railway operate around 200 trains each for those in essential services.

Employees of the central government, nationalised banks, defence sector, income tax department, postal services, customs, Mumbai Port Trust(MPT), judiciary and the Raj Bhavan are also now permitted to travel by locals.

After the services resumed, only employees of the state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), civic school teachers and hospital staff were permitted to travel by local trains.

