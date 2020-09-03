Rain brings respite from sultry weather in Ludhiana

Sections
Although it was not a well distributed rainfall, Pakhowal Road and Civil Lines area witnessed steady showers while the outer areas of the city experienced drizzling.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Commuters braving the rain in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh Singh/HT)

After witnessing patchy rainfall over the last one week, thundershowers provided a much need respite to city residents from the rising temperature and humidity.

Met experts at Punjab Agricultural Universe (PAU) said these showers won’t affect the crop.

The arrival of rain coupled with thundershowers coincided with the night curfew timings in the city.



Anxious shopkeepers were seen waiting for the rain to subside after closing their establishments.

“The lightning is frightening. Instead of rushing back home, I have decided to wait at the shop for some time,” said Sunil Vinayak, who runs a grocery store at Sham Singh Road.

However, many commuters were seen speeding on their vehicles, hoping to reach home early.

