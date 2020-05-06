Rain lashes parts of HP, more likely till May 12

Sections
Weather will be dry throughout the state on May 8 after which rain will continue in higher and middle hills till May 12.

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in higher and middle hills of the state on May 7. (ht file photo)

Heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms lashed Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur Shimla, Solan and Mandi districts on Wednesday.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in higher and middle hills of the state on May 7. “Weather will be dry throughout the state on May 8 after which rain will continue in higher and middle hills till May 12.However, weather will be dry in the lower hills,” he said.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal and maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

Shimla witnessed light to moderate rainfall and the minimum temperature was 11.5°C.



The minimum temperature in Kufri was 8.9°C, Manali 6.4°C, Dalhousie 12.0°C and Dharamshala 12.8°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 12.0°C, 21.0°C, 20.6°C and 19.4°C respectively.

With 2.3°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state while Una was the hottest at 36.2°C.

