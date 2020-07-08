Rain spells cheer for paddy farmers, brings relief from sultry weather in Punjab

Commuters driving through the rain in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. The downpour brought down the temperature in several parts of Punjab. (Gurpeet Singh/HT)

Jalandhar: Cloudy skies and rain made way for pleasant weather in Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala and Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Residents in towns welcomed the relief from the sultry weather though water-logging was reported from low-lying areas, but paddy farmers were all cheer as the monsoon bodes well for the crop.

Amodh Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar’s Chotti Baradari, said, “We were struggling in humid conditions over the past two weeks. Finally, there is relief.”

Agriculture department officials said the rain was beneficial for the paddy crop at this stage.

Ravi Dhillon, a farmer from nearby Sultanpur Lodhi, said that he had to run a generator for six hours to irrigate the paddy transplanted recently on 20 acres. “I was forced to spend a huge amount on diesel to run the generator but the monsoon should take care of things now.”

Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja assured residents that arrangements have been made to deal with water-logging during the monsoon.

FALL IN MERCURY GOOD FOR PADDY

Patiala: The agriculture department said Patiala district got 35.2mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Samana block recorded 19.5mm of rainfall, Nabha 24.5mm, Rajpura 42.2mm, while Patiala block got 54mm of rainfall.

Kuldeep Singh, a farmer of Daun Kalan, said: “The rain is good for the paddy crop. Now I don’t need to run my tubewell for a few days.”

Surjeet Singh Walia, the agriculture officer of Patiala, said, “The fall in temperature is good for the crop. Otherwise, the standing water in fields would also get heated up. Some areas are struggling with salt water that is harmful. The rain will knock off the salt effect, too.”

Several areas of Sangrur district recorded up to 15.8mm of rainfall.

Sangrur chief agriculture officer Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said: “The drains and fields are full of water. This rain will be helpful for paddy’s growth.”

77MM OF RAIN IN CHANDIGARH, MORE FORECAST

Chandigarh: After 52.4 mm of rainfall in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening, there was 25mm more recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory in Sector 39, bringing the total to 77mm of rainfall in Chandigarh, which is classified as heavy.

Officials said another system of rain is likely to begin from Thursday onwards.

Regional IMD director Surender Paul said, “The monsoon system, which had been concentrated in central India and Gujarat, is moving towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Chandigarh is likely to get rain from this as well and chances of heavy rain (over 70mm) are likely on Thursday and Friday.”

The temperature dropped to 26.4 degrees at 8.30am on Wednesday due to the rain. In comparison, on Tuesday it was at 32 degrees around this time. The day is likely to remain cloudy and temperature will remain on the lower side through the day.