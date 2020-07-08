Rains lash Thane on Tuesday

Heavy rain lashed Thane city on Tuesday leading to waterlogging at over 17 spots in the city. Few vehicles were also damaged and several trees collapsed, while a plaster of a house also collapsed. A 30-foot boundary wall of a private property collapsed due to heavy rains on Tuesday near Panchpakhadi. However, there were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Thane saw incessant rains on Tuesday afternoon; it recorded around 101mm of rainfall throughout the day.

Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane, said, “A boundary wall of around 30 feet of a private property collapsed near Panchpakhadi on Tuesday. Similarly, parts of the plaster of a three-story residential building in Kolbad also fell on a neighbouring house; both the incidents did not have any injuries or casualties. However, in three incidents of tree fall bikes have been damaged in different parts of the city.”

Heavy rains especially in the afternoon noted water logging in 17 places and 11 tree fall complaints on Tuesday. He added, “Five bikes in YAshodhan Nagar were damaged after a tree fell on it, three other bikes in Wagle Estate were also damaged due to tree fall and another tree fall incident occurred at Shree Nagar on a car. All these vehicles were parked below the tree, the tree has been removed from all these places.”

Waterlogging was witnessed in Balkum, Majiwada, Wagale Estate, and Khopat areas.