Rainwater can’t flow out as drains choked: AK Gosain, prof of civil engineering, IIT Delhi

New Delhi:

On July 19, a short spell of heavy rain in a few parts of Delhi brought down the city to its knees -- one man drowned, 10 houses collapsed, roads were flooded and traffic crawled. That too on a day Delhi was 50% monsoon rain deficient.

Delhi is losing its capacity to handle monsoons, even when it is rain-deficient. This is mainly because Delhi has a drainage master plan from 1976 that does not factor in the construction boom in recent years. It has also ignored stormwater run-off, which is carried by 426.55 km of natural drainage lines and 3311.54 km of engineered storm water drains.

AK Gosain, professor of civil engineering at IIT Delhi,who submitted a drainage master plan to Delhi government in 2017 factoring in all these issues, says Delhi can see a calamity anytime.

Excerpts from an interview:

Q. Why does it flood in Delhi even after a few short spells of rain?

A. There are three important reasons. First, paved area in Delhi is on the increase. The run-off from paved area is far higher than natural areas. For example, for one unit of rain, a paved area will generate 95% of run-off compared to 50% for a natural area. With a rise in paved area, we are seeing a rise in the volume of water that needs to drain. Second, in Delhi we get rain for some four months; the drains are supposed to be dry for the rest of the year. But no drain is ever dry in Delhi. They are carrying sewage instead of rainwater. Rainwater from rooftops of nearly all houses is illegally flowing into sewer lines when it should go to drains. So, sewer lines get surcharged and pressure builds up. Third, stormwater drains need to be cleaned at least biannually or rainwater cannot flow freely.

Q. Ten houses collapsed near ITO after heavy rain on Saturday. Was the rain that bad?

A. The drain was choked. It should have been de-silted. Water level kept going up, eventually washing away houses in its way. We need to check if they were authorised houses. And why were they constructed on a drain?

Q. There are also some locations like Minto Bridge which get flooded every time

A. Yes there are many locations like Minto bridge and the AIIMS intersection, which are in a depression. These cannot drain naturally. The water has to be pumped immediately. It’s pretty straightforward and a completely management issue. Water should be pumped out whenever it floods.

Q. What happened to the Drainage Master Plan your team submitted to the Delhi government?

A. It has not yet been approved. The document is circulated among various departments that pass their judgement and drainage work is given in bits and pieces by the government to contractors. The drainage plan is ahead of its time and cannot be comprehended by contractors. We have completed our job and its up to the government. The plan captures all the issues with flooding and drainage I have mentioned.

Q. There are constructions on the Yamuna flood zone or ‘O’ zone. Does that affect the city’s capacity to handle rain?

A. If the floodplains are constricted, then the level at which water will pass through will be higher. So when a big flood comes, embankments will breach and there will be calamity. East Delhi, for example, is in a depression. Also, if the water level in the river is higher, all the drains flowing into it will be surcharged and there will be backflow. This is why even if one drain is choked, it can affect other drains.