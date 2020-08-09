Raipur Rani man opens fire at ‘peeping Tom’ neighbours, booked

Sections
Accused brother duo of prying into his house all day before firing shots at their house with his countrymade pistol.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchakula

Accusing them of prying into his house, a man allegedly opened fire at his neighbours in Raipur Rani

The accused has been identified as Mahender Singh. He remains at large.

The complainant, Jagpal Singh, told the police that he had returned home on his motorcycle at 9.15pm on Saturday, when his neighbour, Mahender, came outside his house and started hurling abuses at him and his brother, Dalbir Singh.

“He accused us of prying into his house all day and opened fire at us with a countrymade pistol,” he said, adding that they had a narrow escape as they ducked and ran behind a wall.



“Mahender then went back inside his house and fired two more shots at our house. We later informed the police and the village sarpanch, who visited the spot,” he said.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Raipur Rani police station.

