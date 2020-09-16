Sections
Rajasthan man held with 250g opium in Virar

Vasai crime branch arrested Omprakash Bhagaram Patel, 27, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Monday and recovered 250g opium from him. Patel allegedly brought the opium to Virar...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:20 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Vasai crime branch arrested Omprakash Bhagaram Patel, 27, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Monday and recovered 250g opium from him. Patel allegedly brought the opium to Virar to sell it.

Assistant inspector Santosh Gujjar said, “We received a tip-off that Patel was to arrive near RJ Naka area in Virar (East) in a car late on Monday to sell the contraband. We laid a trap and arrested Patel. We have seized the contraband and booked Patel under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the Vasai court and has been remanded in police custody till September 20.”

He added that they are investigating the possible link to an inter-state gang involving in smuggling of drugs from across the Indo-Pakistan border.

