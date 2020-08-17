Rajesh Deshmukh is appointed as Pune district collector

Sections
Pune The state government on Monday appointed Rajesh Deshmukh as the new district collector of Pune, according to an order issued by Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary. The...

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:47 IST

By Yogesh Joshi,

Pune The state government on Monday appointed Rajesh Deshmukh as the new district collector of Pune, according to an order issued by Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary.

The last posting of Deshmukh, a 2008 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was managing director at Haffkine institute in Mumbai. In his order, Kunte asked Deshmukh to take charge as Pune district collector on immediate basis. Kunal Khmenar, another IAS officer, will replace Deshmukh at Haffkine.

The new district collector is likely to take charge by Tuesday in Pune. On Sunday, Pune crossed Mumbai to become the district with highest number (130,606) of total Covid positive cases in the state.

Deshmukh was previously the district collector at Yavatmal where he was credited with reducing the number of farmer suicides. He was also chief executive officer at Satara Zilla Parishad.



Deshmukh’s order came two weeks after Naval Kishore Ram was transferred in Prime Minister’s Office as deputy secretary.

