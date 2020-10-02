Sections
Rajnath Singh inspects Atal tunnel ahead of its inauguration

The defence minister also laid foundation stone of Calibration Lab Building at Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) under ‘Project Anshankan’ in Kullu district.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inspect the Atal tunnel in Manali on Friday. (Aqil khan/HT)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inspected the Atal Tunnel along with chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur ahead of its inauguration on Saturday.

The CM welcomed Rajnath Singh at SASE helipad in Manali after which they also visited the north and south portals of the tunnel to review the arrangements.

Director general Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lt General Harpal Singh briefed the Union minister regarding the event, salient features of Atal Tunnel and preparedness related to the inauguration of the project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM had also visited rally venues at Solang in Kullu district and Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district to take stock of the preparedness.



The defence minister also laid foundation stone of Calibration Lab Building at Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) under ‘Project Anshankan’ in Kullu district.

The Calibration Lab will be constructed at a cost of Rs 736.18 lakh for efficient and timely calibration of variety of sensors to be deployed in field locations in snow bound regions.

The SASE authorities made a detailed presentation regarding their activities before the Union minister and others.

SASE is working in avalanche forecasting, artificial triggering and structural control in snowbound mountainous areas. It also participated in the Indian Antarctic Programme with research activities on the areas of Antarctic snow cover/ ice sheet surface energy balance and melt estimation.

