Sections
Home / Cities / Rajoana resident arrested for thrashing constable at Raikot police station

Rajoana resident arrested for thrashing constable at Raikot police station

Accused Mandeep Singh was agitated after the Raikot police arrested his father in a forgery case

Updated: May 22, 2020 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. (HT FILE)

A Rajoana village resident has been arrested for allegedly barging into the Raikot city police station in an inebriated condition and assaulting a constable. The accused allegedly tore the constable’s uniform and hurled abuses at the police department.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, was agitated after the Raikot police arrested his father Harvinder Singh in a forgery case.

A case has been registered following the statement of constable Gurpreet Singh of the station. Gurpreet said, “On Wednesday evening, the accused started knocking at the police station door vigorously. As I opened the door, the accused assaulted me and tore my uniform. The accused also abused the police department for arresting his father.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

We all have to be responsible citizens, says Rajat Barmecha
May 22, 2020 01:44 IST
India tops list of British citizens born abroad, replaces Poland
May 22, 2020 01:27 IST
War veteran passes away at 102
May 22, 2020 01:26 IST
60-year-old Covid patient dies waiting for ambulance in Thane; TMC orders inquiry
May 22, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.