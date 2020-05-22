Rajoana resident arrested for thrashing constable at Raikot police station

An FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. (HT FILE)

A Rajoana village resident has been arrested for allegedly barging into the Raikot city police station in an inebriated condition and assaulting a constable. The accused allegedly tore the constable’s uniform and hurled abuses at the police department.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, was agitated after the Raikot police arrested his father Harvinder Singh in a forgery case.

A case has been registered following the statement of constable Gurpreet Singh of the station. Gurpreet said, “On Wednesday evening, the accused started knocking at the police station door vigorously. As I opened the door, the accused assaulted me and tore my uniform. The accused also abused the police department for arresting his father.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.