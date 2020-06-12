Sections
Home / Cities / Rajouri reports first Covid-19 death, J&K toll climbs to 53

Rajouri reports first Covid-19 death, J&K toll climbs to 53

The 65-year-old man was hospitalised on June 1 after he tripped on the stairs, he tested positive the next day

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/ Jammu

A 65-year-old man from Kalakote area of Rajouri district succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) here at the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Friday morning.

With this, the J&K death toll stands at 53.

Medical superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, “The man was hospitalised on June 1 after he took a tumble on the stairs in his house and suffered head injuries.”

“He tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2, after which he was shifted to the isolation ward. He passed away around 9.30am,” Singh said.



With his death, Rajouri has reported the first Covid-19 fatality. Six people have been claimed by the disease in Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Srinagar has recorded 12 deaths, Baramulla 10 deaths, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu three, Pulwama and Budgam two and Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri have reported one death each.

