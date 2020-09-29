Rajya Sabha MP, former minister among 290 test positive for Covid in HP

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday saw 290 fresh coronavirus infections taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 14,747.

Also, the death toll mounted to 178 as three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

In Kangra, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami has been tested positive for Covid-19. “I had recently met BJP leader Sandeepani Bhardwaj in Delhi, who was later tested positive. I got my test done which came back as positive. I am isolating myself and request all who came in my contact to do so and undergo test,” Goswami wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a press conference of minister of state (M0S) for finance Anurag Thakur slated fo Wednesday in Dharamshala has been cancelled as he had come in contact with the MP.

Fourteen more police officials undergoing training at Police Training College, Daroh, have tested positive, taking the tally in the institute to 38.

In Sunderngar, Mandi, former BJP minister Roop Singh Thakur has also tested positive.

Of the new cases, 65 were reported in Shimla, 59 in Solan, 51 in Kangra, 23 each in Una and Sirmaur, 19 in Bilaspur, 15 each in Mandi and Chamba, 14 in Kullu, and three each in Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Two people died of the virus in Kangra and one in Shimla.

RECOVERY RATE NEARS 75%

The recovery rate in state has neared 75% with 364 more people being discharged from the hospital.

To date, a total of 10,971 people have recovered. As many as 6,498 or 59% recoveries have been registered in September alone.

There are 3,573 active cases in state. And the death rate in state is 1.2% with 142 fatalities being recorded in September.

A total of 2.92 lakh tests have been conducted that comes around 40,000 tests per million population.

The confirmation rate was hovering around 2,000 cases per million. There is slight decline in new cases as fresh infections have grown at 2.2% this week as compared to 3% growth of last week.

SOLAN, KANGRA SHARE 35% DISEASE BURDEN

Solan and Kangra district share 35% of the disease burden with 5,228 cases of total 14,747 being reported there.

Till date, Solan has recorded 2,988 cases, while Kangra has 2,240 infections. In terms of active cases, Kangra is at 620 cases and Solan at 591.

Sirmaur is the third worst-hit district with 1,808 cases, followed by Mandi with 1,671 cases, Shimla 1,284, Una 1,267, Hamirpur 913, Chamba 829, Bilaspur 800, Kullu 603, Kinnaur 190 and Lahaul-Spiti 154.