Sections
Home / Cities / Rakhi eve: Ludhiana shops, malls open today

Rakhi eve: Ludhiana shops, malls open today

The DC made it mandatory for sweetshop owners and Rakhi sellers to distribute two masks, along with the sweets and rachis, for free

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Revoking the Sunday curfew restrictions for August 2, the district administration has allowed all shops and shopping malls to remain open on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

As per the order released by deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, the businesses can remain open from 7am to 8pm, but residents and shopkeepers should adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings. Residents have been advised to avoid travelling and wear masks in public.

Sharma has also made it mandatory for sweetshop owners and Rakhi sellers to distribute two masks, along with the sweets and rachis, for free. Earlier chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had made the same appeal to encourage the use of masks.

Meanwhile, the administration also allowed shops on Shahpur Road, a containment zone, to open on Saturday evening after shopkeepers complained to losses ahead of Raksha Bandhan.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF asks for social media IDs of personnel
Aug 02, 2020 00:00 IST
1,886 Sars-CoV-2 genomes sequenced
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Rajput’s sister appeals to PM, Nitish calls for justice
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.