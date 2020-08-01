Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold

Sections
Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:29 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Additional staff has also been deployed to help with the load. (HT Photo)

The rail mail services(RMS) of the Ambala division will be working this Sunday owing to the increasing number of Rakhi posts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the sisters are resorting to postal services to send Rakhis as siblings are refraining from visiting each other amid the pandemic outbreak.

The Ambala division caters to Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat districts and as per official figures, the division had disbursed nearly 1.69 lakh Rakhi posts last year to the concerned post offices.

Rohtash Singh, superintendent, RMS, said due to the pandemic fewer trains and buses are operating. As most of the people are avoiding travel amid the pandemic, they are sending Rakhi via couriers. “These are challenging times and we are expecting double to triple Rakhi posts this time,” he said.



Talking about the increase in the load, Ram Nath, assistant superintendent, RMS said, “The load is so high that we have to deploy additional staff to make ends meet. We have also decided to run a special set at our RMS offices in five districts of the division on Sunday so that we can send every Rakhi in time.”

