Ram Mandir construction panel chief Nripendra Misra in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit on Sunday night to finalise details related to the ongoing foundation work of the temple.

During his visit, Misra will preside over meetings with members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited to discuss details of the ongoing testing work of foundation pillars of the temple.

On September 11 this year, the Trust began piling work for testing the foundation pillars. Piling is when pillars are laid below the surface, 1,200 of them in this case, to prepare the foundation of a building.

During the testing work, 12 foundation pillars have been subjected to heavy testing to check their strength and durability and their results are being analysed by experts of IIT Madras, L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited.