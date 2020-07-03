Random sampling increased by 57% in Amritsar containment zones

The door-to-door sample collection campaign for Covid-19 testing in Amritsar district has increased the total number of random samples collected from the city’s two containment zones by 57% in just four days after which the health department has planned to hire more mobile vans.

As per the Punjab government’s guidelines, 10% of the population in a containment zone should be tested to check whether there is community transmission in the area. But of over 15,300 residents in the city’s two containment zones, the health department could collect only 400 swab samples (2.5%) in the first 15 days. Officials claimed that residents are reluctant of getting tested.

However, after the health department and district administration launched a mobile van facility to collect samples from doorsteps, the health department has collected 231 samples in just four days.

“Residents of containment zones were reluctant to visit nearby sample collection centres due to fear of getting infected if they came in contact with others. To boost sampling, we started door-to-door sample collection facility. On June 30, we collected 58 samples and 84 the next day. On Thursday, we collected 35 samples and 58 on Friday,” said assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh.

“After covering containment zones, we will start the facility for entire district. People were in fear of getting admitted in hospitals if found positive, but since Punjab government has allowed home isolation for mild and asymptomatic patients, people have now started giving samples,” said Dr Mandeep Sandhu, who is assigned to ensure sample collection from containment zones.

Dr Amarjit said, “Since the sample collection has increased after the facility, we will soon hire more mobile vans so that random sampling can be increased across district.”