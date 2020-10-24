Ranjit Singh murder case: CBI court issues notice to Dera head, another accused to appear via video conferencing

A special CBI court has issued notice to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and another accused Krishan Lal to appear in the Ranjit Singh murder case via video conferencing on the next date of hearing i.e November 5, if physical hearings are not resumed till this date.

The case is in the final stage of arguments. Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native village Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra after he ‘raised his voice’ against the dera head.

It was mentioned that the accused and their counsel are not present during the hearings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The special public prosecutor pointed out that arguments on behalf of the prosecution have already been addressed and thereafter defence has begun its arguments. During the course, an application under Section 311 of the CrPC was moved and thereafter a defence witness was also examined. Now, part arguments of the defence remain to be addressed.

He submitted in the court that the matter be put for further proceedings through video conference, if physical hearings are not resumed till the date.

Jagdeep Singh, special judge, CBI mentioned in the order: “Keeping in view the stage of the matter and other attending circumstances, let notices be issued to the accused and their counsel to explore the possibility of conducting further proceedings through video conferencing, if physical hearing of the matters does not get fully functional by the adjourned date.”

It added: “Concerned superintendents, District Jail, Sunaria (Rohtak) and Central Jail, Ambala are directed to ensure presence of accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Krishan Lal on the adjourned date.”

During the hearing, the court was also informed about the death of one of the accused Inder Sain in the first week of October.