Rape accused commits suicide in Rohtak jail

A 31-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl, committed suicide in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Friday, jail officials said.

A police spokesperson said the undertrial, Pramod Kumar of Sonepat’s Ferozpur village, hanged himself from the prisioner cell’s skylight window using a bedsheet.

He said the matter came to light on Friday morning when inmates gathered for counting. “The undertrial prisoner had been shifted to Sunaria jail from Sonepat jail on March 14 this year for psychiatry treatment at Post graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Police officials found him hanging with a noose in his barrack,” the spokesperson said.

“His mental health was not good since he was booked under the POCSO for allegdly raping a minor girl,” he added. The body has been sent to the PGIMS for postmortem.