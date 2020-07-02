Rape accused undertrial tests positive for Covid

A 26-year-old rape accused was in judicial custody since past one-and-a-half year in Thane jail tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for stomach infection at Sir JJ Hospital. This has led to panic situation in the jail as he was lodged there till June 15. Meanwhile, his appeal for bail in Thane sessions court has been rejected due to his Covid status.

H Ahirrao, superintendent of Thane jail, said, “The prisoner was suffering from stomach infection which worsened around June 16 and we took him to Sir JJ Hospital. He did not have any Covid-19 symptoms. Later, during the treatment he tested positive.”

Thane jail has around 3,000 prisoners.

Ahirrao said all prisoners are screened regularly for symptoms and added, “The prisoner was not infected here. We check for symptoms and conduct timely health check-ups. Our officials or doctors who are working inside the jail are scanned for temperature and oxygen levels every time they leave or enter.”

Salim Yusuf Shaikh, the advocate of the accused, however, said the accused’s 70-year-old mother has been running from pillar to post to know about her son’s health condition, but have not been given any clarity. He said neither the jail authorities nor the hospital has given her any information, hence they had appealed for bail.

Shaikh said, “On June 19, Kalwa police visited my client’s house and informed that his health condition is deteriorated due to stomach infection. He was shifted from Thane Civil hospital to Sir JJ Hospital. We tried to apply for bail so that his mother could meet him, which was not possible over the past five months due to pandemic. Recently we got information from jail officials that he was shifted to St George Hospital in Mumbai as his Covid-19 report came positive. The judge did not grant him bail as he has tested positive for Covid-19.”