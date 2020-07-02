Sections
Home / Cities / Rape accused undertrial tests positive for Covid

Rape accused undertrial tests positive for Covid

A 26-year-old rape accused was in judicial custody since past one-and-a-half year in Thane jail tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for stomach infection at Sir...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:25 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 26-year-old rape accused was in judicial custody since past one-and-a-half year in Thane jail tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for stomach infection at Sir JJ Hospital. This has led to panic situation in the jail as he was lodged there till June 15. Meanwhile, his appeal for bail in Thane sessions court has been rejected due to his Covid status.

H Ahirrao, superintendent of Thane jail, said, “The prisoner was suffering from stomach infection which worsened around June 16 and we took him to Sir JJ Hospital. He did not have any Covid-19 symptoms. Later, during the treatment he tested positive.”

Thane jail has around 3,000 prisoners.

Ahirrao said all prisoners are screened regularly for symptoms and added, “The prisoner was not infected here. We check for symptoms and conduct timely health check-ups. Our officials or doctors who are working inside the jail are scanned for temperature and oxygen levels every time they leave or enter.”



Salim Yusuf Shaikh, the advocate of the accused, however, said the accused’s 70-year-old mother has been running from pillar to post to know about her son’s health condition, but have not been given any clarity. He said neither the jail authorities nor the hospital has given her any information, hence they had appealed for bail.

Shaikh said, “On June 19, Kalwa police visited my client’s house and informed that his health condition is deteriorated due to stomach infection. He was shifted from Thane Civil hospital to Sir JJ Hospital. We tried to apply for bail so that his mother could meet him, which was not possible over the past five months due to pandemic. Recently we got information from jail officials that he was shifted to St George Hospital in Mumbai as his Covid-19 report came positive. The judge did not grant him bail as he has tested positive for Covid-19.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Jan-May saw drop in farmer suicides’
Jul 02, 2020 00:39 IST
AEML sets up help desks for bill related queries
Jul 02, 2020 00:37 IST
On Covid-19 duty, constable helps over 2,000 people; earns accolades
Jul 02, 2020 00:35 IST
Reduce electricity bills for June, PIL urges HC
Jul 02, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.