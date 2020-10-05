Rape case registered against Bhiwandi AIMIM leader

Bhiwandi City police have registered a case of rape against AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) leader of Bhiwandi, Khalid GuRddu, 47. The charges were based on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman who claimed that Guddu raped her for over a year on the pretext of helping her husband get released from police custody.

The AIMIM leader was arrested by the Thane crime branch in an extortion case last week.

“The woman was raped by Guddu for a year on the pretext of helping her husband who had been arrested in some case in 2016. She asked Guddu for help to get him bail. The accused allegedly took advantage of the situation, and raped her on multiple occasions, till her husband was released. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said a Bhiwandi police officer.

Guddu was recently arrested for allegedly abducting and extorting a businessman at gunpoint for ₹1.25 lakh. Police laid a trap and nabbed the accused.