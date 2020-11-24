Sections
Rape plaint: LIP chief records his statement before police

Rape plaint: LIP chief records his statement before police

MLA says he was being targeted as he was speaking up for the people of Punjab

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains (HT FILE)

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains appeared before the police on Monday and recorded his statement in the rape complaint lodged against him by a widow.

The complainant also recorded her statement on Monday.

Bains, who had been summoned by the police, appeared before additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Ashwini Gotyal. The MLA refuted the allegations levelled by the woman and claimed these were politically motivated.

He said that he was speaking up for the people of Punjab, due to which the government was trying to suppress his voice.

The MLA added that earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal government had implicated him in forge cases and now the Congress government is following the same path.

The ADCP said that Bains and the woman were asked to record their statement. She will file her report to the police chief after completing the investigation.

