Home / Cities / Rapid Action Force deployed at 3 Thane wards with high coronavirus cases

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:35 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a steady surge at Lokmanyanagar and Savarkarnagar, Wagle Estate and Mumbra, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Thane Police on Tuesday have roped in the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment at these areas. In a bid to ensure that lockdown orders are followed to prevent the cases from rising further, 170 RAF personnel will conduct marches in these areas every morning. A team of 60 personnel each will be deployed at Lokmanyanagar and Savarkarnagar and Wagle Estate areas, while 50 RAF personnel will be deployed at Mumbra.

“Thane has a huge population and a high number of positive cases in the state. To ensure that locals follow the rules and additional manpower is available [to authorities], RAF teams have been posted at areas with more number of cases,” said TMC commissioner Vijay Singhal.

“All the three areas are containment zones, where special rules ought to be followed to prevent the outbreak from spreading further. RAF personnel will help in ensuring that the residents follow law and order strictly,” said Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Thane.

Mumbra, which will be under complete lockdown from Tuesday midnight, already has State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel stationed from the past one month.



“We had given a leeway to the residents during Ramzan, so that they could shop for groceries and fruits. However, with Ramzan coming to an end, we have to ensure that laws that come into effect during epidemics are implemented and followed strictly. So a team of 50 RAF personnel will also be monitoring the areas in Mumbra, in addition to the 120 SRPF personnel already deployed here,” said P Thorat, inspector, Mumbra police station.

