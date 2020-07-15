Sections
Rapid antigen testing to begin in Thane from Monday

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will provide rapid antigen testing kits to every ward in the city on Friday, and these wards can begin testing centres from Monday. Thane...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:16 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will provide rapid antigen testing kits to every ward in the city on Friday, and these wards can begin testing centres from Monday. Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske will address the corporators in every ward, to guide them on measures to be taken to tackle the pandemic. These measures are part of the corporation’s ‘Mission Zero’ for which the city has acquired over one lakh rapid antigen testing kits to increase the testing capacity.

TMC recorded 344 positive cases and nine deaths on Tuesday, taking the city’s total count to 13,301 and 205 deaths.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Rapid antigen kits will be provided to each ward, from Friday onwards. However, only those with symptoms will be tested through the antigen kits at these centres starting Monday.”

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “The rapid antigen testing centres in each ward will be connected with the fever OPD. As per the report received after the antigen test, the health officer will determine where the patient needs to be admitted. All the necessary facilities will be provided by the ward officer once a person is detected positive.”



Starting Wednesday till Friday, ward officials will have a webinar with the civic body officials and mayor from 1pm to 3pm. “The meeting will be attended by the mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairman, opposition leader, ward officer, corporator, health officer and all assistant commissioners. The webinar will focus on measures related to Covid and also help in discussing the situation in each ward,” said Malvi.

More than 5 lakh surveyed within 12 days in TMC

Since the most recent lockdown began on July 2, the civic body has surveyed 5.3 lakh people across Thane city. Moreover, these surveys were conducted with the help of a mobile application to get real-time data. “Special teams were formed in each ward; they were given training and asked to conduct the door-to-door survey. The details from the survey were updated online immediately. This helped the corporation in quick data surveillance. Within the last 12 days, 503,774 people have been surveyed,” Malvi said.

