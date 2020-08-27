Raut says MVA will take call on reopening of places of worship in first week of Sept

PUNE Places of worship are likely to reopen as the state government has hinted of opening such places for the public in September.

Right-wing outfits along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are on the same page when it comes to opening of religious places.

Imtiyaz Jaleel, AIMIM, Member of Parliament from Aurangabad, wants the government to open all religious places by September 1. He said Muslims will offer prayers in a mosque if the Maharashtra government fails to open religious places, which have been shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“State government’s insistence on keeping religious places shut lacks a logic when normalcy is returning. If the government fails to open these places from September 1, I will offer prayers in a mosque at Shahgunj in Aurangabad on September 2,” said Jaleel on Wednesday at Aurangabad.

He said the Hindu community should also come forward to make the government open temples from the beginning of the next month.

Sensing pressure building from all sides, the government has also hinted of opening places of worships in September. Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, said he believes the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will take a call on this issue in the first week of September.

“As per my understanding, a decision on reopening gymnasiums and religious places of worship would be taken in the first week of September,” said Raut while interacting with reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sena along with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress share power in MVA government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut’s statement comes a day after BJP, which is Maharashtra’s prominent opposition party, has called for state-wide ghantanad (bell ringing) protest on August 29. According to state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, the state-wide protest will see participation from religious leaders and heads of temples.

Besides BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has also threatened to agitate in Pandharpur on August 31 to press the demand for the opening of lord Vitthal temple.

Earlier the chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said he was not in a hurry to relax lockdown norms rising coronavirus pandemic cases in the state.

Several temple trusts too have demanded reopening of places of worships citing that the closure has cost financial distress to thousands whose economy is dependent on temples. The Shirdi temple trust has claimed that the lockdown has led to a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the temple town, whose economy is dependent on the temple.