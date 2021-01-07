Ravi Malimath takes oath as Himachal high court judge

Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice L Narayana Swamy (R) administering the oath to Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath who assumed the office as HC judge in Shimla, on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Chief justice L Narayana Swamy administered the oath of office to justice Ravi Malimath as the judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court in a ceremony held here on Monday.

Prior to his appointment, Malimath was serving as the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court.

Born on May 25, 1962, Malimath enrolled as an advocate in 1987 in Bangalore and practised in constitutional, civil, criminal, labour and service matters, mainly at Karnataka high court in Bangalore.

He was appointed additional judge of the Karnataka high court in 2008 and permanent judge in 2010. He was transferred to the high court of Uttarakhand in March 2020.

Advocate general Ashok Sharma, chairman of Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Ramakant Sharma, president of the HP High Court Bar Association NS Chandel, additional solicitor general of India Rajesh Sharma and Baldev Singh, registrar (vigilance) were also present on the occasion.