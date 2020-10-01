‘Re-open’ norms pave way for restart of schools, Durga Puja, by-poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced “Reopen” guidelines, moving the state closer to unlocking almost all activities by allowing a graded restart of schools, a partial reopening of movie theatres, and large gatherings, including political and religious events.

Also read: Punjab lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown as Covid cases decline

The guidelines have paved the way for public celebration of Durga Puja, larger political activities including those for the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-polls for seven seats, and larger marriage gatherings.

“Durga Puja and visarjan (immersion of idols) will be allowed across the state and district magistrates in each district will take decisions on their shape at the local level,” additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said

The guidelines have come over six months after the Centre imposed a hard lockdown on March 25 for the Covid-19 containment.

Chief secretary RK Tiwari issued the guidelines which are similar to those of the Union government issued on Wednesday.

The latest easing of curbs permits more activities in areas outside the containment zones, including opening of cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15. The government has also allowed the reopening of schools, coaching institutions, public libraries from mid-October in a phased manner.

Swimming pools for the training of sportspersons and entertainment parks too will be allowed to open from October 15 under the guidelines of the Centre.

The “Reopen” exercise comes after four unlock phases since June 1. The new guidelines allow political, religious, social, cultural, and sports gatherings in open spaces with no limit, provided people wear masks, observe social distancing and there are adequate provisions to observe such rules from mid-October.

With the by-polls to seven assembly seats to be held in early November, allowing political gatherings in open spaces could pave the way for parties to hold rallies and campaigns.

The decision will also allow larger marriage functions and other social and cultural activities during the upcoming festive season.

In closed spaces, gatherings with a maximum of 50% of hall capacity and with a ceiling of 200 people have been allowed. Till now, the number of people allowed at such gatherings was 100.

The government imposed strict curbs on activities and travel across the country on March 25. After the 68-days hard lockdown, the government began implementing a graded plan to reopen businesses and bring economic activities, hit hard by the pandemic and the restrictions that followed, back on track in June. It was then that the Unlock 1 phase guidelines came into place. Shops, malls, hotels and restaurants, offices and religious places have been allowed to open in a phased manner over the past few months. Restrictions on the interstate and intrastate travel too were lifted.