Re-open PMC Covid care centres to cope with rural influx, activists demand

PUNE A group of health political activists, across political affiliations, have demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) re-open all its Covid care centres in the city, to deal with the influx of rural patients coming in for treatment.

A letter released on Friday, was signed by Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari, Indian Medical Association state (IMA) president Avinash Bhondwe, educationist P A Inamdar, IMA’s Pune president Dr Aarti Nimkar, Dr Anant Phadke, Dr Jayashree Todkar and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Abhijit More; stated that patients coming in from outstations areas can be admitted to these Covid care centres instead of burdening private hospitals in the city.

The PMC recently closed down 25 Covid care centres in the city as most asymptomatic patients prefer to stay home quarantine.

The letter cited, in particular, centres located at Symbiosis - Vimannagar, SNDT - Karvenagar, Wagholi, Warje, Kharadi, Hadapsar and Yerwada – as the ones that need to be re-started.

Tiwari said, “We are running the Rajiv Gandhi Smarak committee. We are offering the administration our services and will help the municipal corporation in the health sector. If the administration allows public participation, our organisation is ready to work jointly with the municipal corporation.”