Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Re-open PMC Covid care centres to cope with rural influx, activists demand

Re-open PMC Covid care centres to cope with rural influx, activists demand

PUNE A group of health political activists, across political affiliations, have demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) re-open all its Covid care centres in the city,...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE A group of health political activists, across political affiliations, have demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) re-open all its Covid care centres in the city, to deal with the influx of rural patients coming in for treatment.

A letter released on Friday, was signed by Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari, Indian Medical Association state (IMA) president Avinash Bhondwe, educationist P A Inamdar, IMA’s Pune president Dr Aarti Nimkar, Dr Anant Phadke, Dr Jayashree Todkar and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Abhijit More; stated that patients coming in from outstations areas can be admitted to these Covid care centres instead of burdening private hospitals in the city.

The PMC recently closed down 25 Covid care centres in the city as most asymptomatic patients prefer to stay home quarantine.

The letter cited, in particular, centres located at Symbiosis - Vimannagar, SNDT - Karvenagar, Wagholi, Warje, Kharadi, Hadapsar and Yerwada – as the ones that need to be re-started.

Tiwari said, “We are running the Rajiv Gandhi Smarak committee. We are offering the administration our services and will help the municipal corporation in the health sector. If the administration allows public participation, our organisation is ready to work jointly with the municipal corporation.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Oct 02, 2020 19:10 IST
Justice for Hathras gang-rape victim: Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protes
Oct 02, 2020 19:24 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: SRH opt to bat, Rayudu, Bravo return for CSK
Oct 02, 2020 19:22 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

RJD-Congress close to sealing seat talks in Bihar, announcement soon
Oct 02, 2020 19:19 IST
Hathras protest: Janpath metro station shut, exit gates at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk stations will not be open, says DMRC
Oct 02, 2020 19:18 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS may release statement on its report
Oct 02, 2020 19:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Fans decode it is Pavitra Punia in new promo clip
Oct 02, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.