Reach out to Covid-19 positive youth in Riyadh, HP CM urges external affairs minister 

Reach out to Covid-19 positive youth in Riyadh, HP CM urges external affairs minister 

Manoj Kumar, son of Duni Chand of Tour Jajar village in Mandi district, who is working in Riyadh, was tested positive for Covid-19. After being discharged from hospital there, he was abandoned by the company he was working for

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to take up the matter of extending help to a Covid-19 positive youth from Mandi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the embassy officers there.

In a telephonic conversation with the external affairs minister, the CM said that the man was in distress as he was not being provided food and medication and urged him to provide all assistance to Kumar.

Earlier, Thakur , in a video call with Kumar, had assured him that all possible help would be extended to him.



