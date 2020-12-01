Sections
Ready for the long haul, say farmers at Haryana-Delhi borders

Said there is no scope for talks with the Union government until their fellows sitting at Burari ground are not freed.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 01:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Farmers raising slogans against the central government during a protest over farm reform laws, at Singhu Delhi-Haryana Border. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Farmers gathered at the Tikri and Kundli-Singhu borders for the last five days say they are ready for the long battle against the government if their demands are not met.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leaders said there is no scope for talks with the Union government until their fellows sitting at Burari ground are not freed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni)’s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “Earlier, the Union government had asked us to appear for talks on a conditional basis but now they are calling for unconditional talks. The government’s intention is not clear as they are not giving us anything on paper. The Prime Minister should listen to farmers’ Mann Ki Baat.”

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said this is not an agitation of Punjab farmers alone. “Farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and other states are also joining our protest. The government is making all attempts to break this agitation and even calling us middlemen. We will appear for a dialogue only after a meeting with all unions from every state,” added Yadav.



The farm leaders also urged Haryana residents to block all routes to Delhi so as to stop the supply of essential goods.

“We want to apologise to the residents of Delhi for planning to stop the supply of essential items. But our problem will be looked into only if we stop the supply of vegetables, milk and other goods,” the farm leaders said.

Farmers have currently blocked national highway-71 near Safiyabad by parking their tractors in the middle of the road, besides another highway which connects Delhi via Gurugram.

Jhajjar police have issued an advisory for commuters looking to reach Delhi. They have been asked to come via Najafgarh from Bahadurgarh, from Badsa to Ghalibpur, and via Faruknagar in Gurugram to Delhi. People have been asked to avoid the Tikri border completely.

Earlier in the day, farmers offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and distributed ‘prasad’ among each other and security personnel.

