Sections
Home / Cities / Real estate broker held for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing woman

Real estate broker held for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing woman

PUNE A real estate broker was arrested and released on bail on Monday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 50-year-old lawyer who had hired his services for buying...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE A real estate broker was arrested and released on bail on Monday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 50-year-old lawyer who had hired his services for buying property in the city.

In August 2019, the complainant had bought a property in the city after hiring him as a broker. In the form of commission, she claims to have paid Rs 53,375 through bank cheque. However, she submitted in the complaint that the man was demanding Rs 53,750 more.

Over the past four to five months, the man had installed multiple banners in various parts of the city with defamatory comments about the complainant.

He also allegedly sent her obscene emails and posted abusive comments on social media. She has also alleged that the man sent her text messages threatening to kill her if she does not give him the money.



“He was arrested today (Monday) and was granted bail by the court. We had warned him once before as well. But he didn’t stop sending messages, emails to her. She had paid a certain amount and he wanted double the amount.,” said senior police inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa of Vishrambaug police station.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (insult with intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the accused man.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In a first for Punjab, Ludhiana MC to launch compulsory registration of pets
Jun 22, 2020 23:55 IST
Ghaziabad starts mega drive for early detection of ILI and SARI cases in non-containment areas
Jun 22, 2020 23:54 IST
GNDU to offer PhD course on online studies soon
Jun 22, 2020 23:54 IST
GB Nagar to create database of all non-Covid patients across district
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.