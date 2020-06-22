Real estate broker held for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing woman

PUNE A real estate broker was arrested and released on bail on Monday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 50-year-old lawyer who had hired his services for buying property in the city.

In August 2019, the complainant had bought a property in the city after hiring him as a broker. In the form of commission, she claims to have paid Rs 53,375 through bank cheque. However, she submitted in the complaint that the man was demanding Rs 53,750 more.

Over the past four to five months, the man had installed multiple banners in various parts of the city with defamatory comments about the complainant.

He also allegedly sent her obscene emails and posted abusive comments on social media. She has also alleged that the man sent her text messages threatening to kill her if she does not give him the money.

“He was arrested today (Monday) and was granted bail by the court. We had warned him once before as well. But he didn’t stop sending messages, emails to her. She had paid a certain amount and he wanted double the amount.,” said senior police inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa of Vishrambaug police station.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (insult with intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the accused man.