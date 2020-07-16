Realtor, aides open fire outside Ludhiana gangster’s house in retaliation

Three days after gangster Ajay Pandit allegedly opened fire outside realtor Sandeep Dhaliwal’s house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, the latter retaliated in kind on Tuesday night.

According to Pandit’s father, Mulkh Raj, Dhaliwal and his aides opened fire outside his son’s house in Tajpur Road.

Raj said Dhaliwal and his aides also threw gasoline bombs at the house and damaged vehicles.

He said when he raised the alarm, the accused fled the scene and said they will settle the score with Pandit.

Assistant commissioner of police Davinder Chaudhary, said, the matter was being investigated and footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity was being checked.