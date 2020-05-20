Sections
Home / Cities / Recarpeting of roads begins in Panchkula

Recarpeting of roads begins in Panchkula

The Panchkula municipal corporation started the process in Sector 21 on Tuesday, a day after Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the work for 22 roads to be recarpeted at a cost of ₹1.23 crore

Updated: May 20, 2020 01:22 IST

By Yuvraj Kaushal,

Recarpeting work being carried out in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

With dilapidated roads becoming a ground reality in Panchkula, which has otherwise been dubbed Haryana’s Paris, authorities have finally initiated the recarpeting process.

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) started the process in Sector 21 on Tuesday, a day after Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the work for 22 roads to be recarpeted at a cost of ₹1.23 crore.

The recarpeting of the 4.7-km road in Sector 21, besides inner sector roads, is likely to be completed by next month, along with roads in some other sectors.

“We are using machines used for highways, thus speeding up the repair work. The tendering process for other roads in bad shape is also in its final stage and work will be allotted by next week. We have planned to complete all repairs by June 20, before the monsoon starts,” MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria said.



Kataria said technical and financial bids for Sectors 1-2, 4 and 5, have been opened and tenders for the work will be finalised and allotted, most likely by end of this week.

“We will start recarpeting process for roads in Sectors, 1, 2, 4 and 5 soon. Work allotment is in the final stages. Work on the non-motorised corridor (NMT) will also kick start soon,” Kataria added.

The civic body will focus on main roads in dilapidated condition first, and will try to cover other roads in bad shape by next month.

HSVP TO FIX 5 ROADS, WORK YET TO START

In January, the MC’s engineering department had prepared a timeline report of roads falling under the MC limits, which were repaired or recarpeted around two-and-a-half years back.

Based on this, the civic body had asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to get five such roads repaired, that are covered under the defect liability period of the contract that was executed when the latter was overseeing the upkeep of roads.

The five roads include the Sector 7/18 road towards national highway, Sector 1/2 dividing road towards Sector 1, Sector 1/6 dividing road, Sector 7/8 dividing road, and Sector 20/21 dividing road. The work on these is yet to be started.

It also includes the potholed road separating Sectors 1 and 2, leading to the district courts and mini secretariat that has offices of several top officials and is right in front of the BJP office.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27-year-old Ludhiana man found Covid positive after death
May 20, 2020 02:04 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Chandigarh’s Sector 17, other markets open to poor response
May 20, 2020 01:33 IST
Date of submitting information for PU-CET (PG) extended to June 26
May 20, 2020 01:29 IST
Now, people in Mohali can report liquor smuggling through calls, WhatsApp
May 20, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.