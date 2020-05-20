Recarpeting of roads begins in Panchkula

With dilapidated roads becoming a ground reality in Panchkula, which has otherwise been dubbed Haryana’s Paris, authorities have finally initiated the recarpeting process.

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) started the process in Sector 21 on Tuesday, a day after Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the work for 22 roads to be recarpeted at a cost of ₹1.23 crore.

The recarpeting of the 4.7-km road in Sector 21, besides inner sector roads, is likely to be completed by next month, along with roads in some other sectors.

“We are using machines used for highways, thus speeding up the repair work. The tendering process for other roads in bad shape is also in its final stage and work will be allotted by next week. We have planned to complete all repairs by June 20, before the monsoon starts,” MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria said.

Kataria said technical and financial bids for Sectors 1-2, 4 and 5, have been opened and tenders for the work will be finalised and allotted, most likely by end of this week.

“We will start recarpeting process for roads in Sectors, 1, 2, 4 and 5 soon. Work allotment is in the final stages. Work on the non-motorised corridor (NMT) will also kick start soon,” Kataria added.

The civic body will focus on main roads in dilapidated condition first, and will try to cover other roads in bad shape by next month.

HSVP TO FIX 5 ROADS, WORK YET TO START

In January, the MC’s engineering department had prepared a timeline report of roads falling under the MC limits, which were repaired or recarpeted around two-and-a-half years back.

Based on this, the civic body had asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to get five such roads repaired, that are covered under the defect liability period of the contract that was executed when the latter was overseeing the upkeep of roads.

The five roads include the Sector 7/18 road towards national highway, Sector 1/2 dividing road towards Sector 1, Sector 1/6 dividing road, Sector 7/8 dividing road, and Sector 20/21 dividing road. The work on these is yet to be started.

It also includes the potholed road separating Sectors 1 and 2, leading to the district courts and mini secretariat that has offices of several top officials and is right in front of the BJP office.