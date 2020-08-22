Record surge in Chandigarh tricity as 355 more test Covid +ve

With 355 people testing positive for Covid-19, the tricity saw its steepest one-day spike in infections on Saturday. Three deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total fatalities to 91.

Chandigarh, too, witnessed a record surge with 145 cases. Mohali reported 144 cases and two deaths while 66 cases surfaced in Panchkula besides a death.

It was on August 20 that the tricity saw its previous biggest spike of 349 cases. The total number of cases stands at 6,873, with 3,010 (44%) still active.

The Covid tally rose to 2,776 in Chandigarh, even as 45 people were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 1,270.

The fresh cases have been reported from across the rural and urban pockets of the city. As many as 51 of these were diagnosed with rapid antigen tests.

12 cops found infected in Mohali

Twelve cops, including a deputy superintendent of police, Mataur station house officer, are among 144 people tested positive in Mohali on Saturday. The remaining 10 cops are posted at the Phase 1 police station.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman from Dera Bassi and an 80-year-old man from Bhabat in Zirakpur died, taking the toll to 48. “Both had multiple comorbidities,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

The woman suffered from obesity and respiratory problem, and was undergoing treatment in Patiala. The man suffered from acute diabetes and hypertension, and died at the Command Hospital.

Among the fresh cases, 53 are from Mohali, 35 from Kharar, 28 from Dera Bassi and nine each from Zirakpur and Dhakoli.

Also, 56 people recovered on Saturday, taking the number of those discharged to 1,311. The district has reported 2,561 cases so far, of which 1,201 are active.

2 Haryana CM residence staffers +ve

Two employees of Haryana chief minister’s residence are among 66 persons who were found infected in Panchkula on Saturday.

Also, a 61-year-old man from Verma Colony near Nanakpur died, becoming the district’s tenth fatality. He was unwell since August 19 and was undergoing treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital.

The district has reported 1,536 cases, of which 539 are active, while 987 people have been cured.

Among the fresh cases, as many as 11 surfaced in Sector 4, 10 in Pinjore, and eight in Old Panchkula.

Civil surgeon Jasjit Kaur said: “Those who have tested positive are contacts of the existing patients.”