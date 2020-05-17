Sections
Recovered cop gets a warm welcome

A police constable from JJ Marg police station recovered from coronavirus disease and was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

When he returned to his home in Kalwa, his colleagues welcomed with a song and announced over megaphone that they were happy that he had recovered.

Senior police inspector from Kalwa police station, S Darekar, said, “We decided to celebrate his recovery. We joined the residents and showered him with flower petals. We performed aarti and gave him a bouquet. Some of the residents sang patriotic songs for him.”

The 50-year-old constable was overwhelmed with the welcome. “It was a difficult time. Being strong is the only option during the quarantine period,” he said.



