Recovered cops help boost morale of infected colleagues in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:23 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE: The officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who have recovered from Covid-19 are becoming an inspiration for colleagues infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes coronavirus. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, its eight officials have recovered from the virus infection and two are undergoing treatment.

“The ones who have recovered call, inquire and advice the infected colleagues. They are helping each other,” said Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“The physical discomfort is nothing compared to the mental distress caused by the virus. It is important to have a connect with someone you can trust,” said a 51-year-old police inspector who recently recovered and rejoined the force.

The cured official is in touch with the two police staff members who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.



“When I was under treatment, even the doctors did not dare come near us. Only a few nurses were allowed to come and administer injections. It was the daily calls by DCP sir and seniors that boosted my mental strength,” the inspector said.

The inspector and his five colleagues were housed in the hospital’s ward. While all of them were asymptomatic, one of them suffered from breathing problems.

“A kind word of concern during the isolation period means a lot. The thought of our family members getting positive and the uncertainty about the infection is frightening,” said the inspector.

He narrated an incident about news spreading to the house of his 73-year-old father staying separately and caring for his grandson during lockdown.

“I had deliberately not shared the infection news with him, but one of our neighbours told my son. My father had to be hospitalised. It was a stressful moment for me,” he said.

The reaction of neighbourhood who came to know about his infection was an eye-opener, according to him. In Pune city, the number of positive cases among police officers has crossed 480, including three deaths.

