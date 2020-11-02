Recoveries crosses 19,000 mark in HP

With 339 more patients getting cured on Monday, the Covid-19 recoveries in Himachal Pradesh have crossed the 19,000 mark and now stand at 19,279.

The highest number of recoveries was witnessed in Solan district (3,340) which continues to be the worst-hit district in the hill state till date.

Also, 10 people succumbed to the virus on Monday taking the state’s death toll to 330. Of these, two each were reported in Kangra, Mandi Kullu and Shimla districts, and one each in Chamba and Kinnaur districts. These new deaths included five men and five women.

Meanwhile 334 more persons were tested positive for the virus on Monday, taking the case tally of Himachal to 22,598 out of which 2,958 are active. Of the new cases, 33 have been reported in Hamirpur out of which 24 were of inmates and staff of the district jail in Hamirpur.

Hamirpur CMO Dr Archana Soni said among those who tested positive, 26 were males and one female. A 10-year-old was also found to be positive, she added. This is for the first time that such a large number of Hamirpur jail inmates or staff have been tested positive.

Apart from this, 88 cases were reported in Shimla, 47 in Kullu, 43 in Mandi, 41 in Kangra, 32 in Chamba, 25 in Bilaspur, 18 in Solan, four in Solan, two in Una and one case in Sirmaur district.

With 3,676 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by 3,140 cases in Kangra, 3,080 in Mandi, 2,643 in Shimla, 2,285 in Sirmaur, 1,575 in Una, 1,625 in Kullu, 1,323 in Bilaspur, 1,282 in Hamirpur, 1,183 in Chamba, 395 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 391 in Kinnaur.