Recovery rate in Mohali touches 94%, active cases a little over 500

At present, there are 12,213 positive cases, out of which 11,461 have recovered and 516 remain active

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:43 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

Health-care workers, front line warriors and residents of the district can now breathe easy in light of a major hike in recovery rate and a decline in the number of active cases.

In the last 28 days, the recovery rate has climbed to 94% and the number of active cases has fallen from 1,714 to 516. Even the fatality rate has gone down in comparison to last month.

On September 1, the recovery rate was hovering at 54.38%, which improved to 69% in 28 days. The daily rate of recovery is now around 80%; three months ago, the district was reeling at 51%.

‘No let-up in testing’



The Mohali administration believes that the slide is a favourable sign despite the fact that there has been no decline in the testing rate. Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “There has been no decline in the sampling being done in the district, but the improvement in recovery rate is the result of better treatment.”



At present, there are 12,213 positive cases, out of which 11,461 have recovered and 516 remain active.

Even though the fatalities have risen from 197 to 236 in the last 28 days, the rate is much less than what it was in the month of September when the Mohali district saw 104 deaths at a spike of 116% from 85 on September 1 to 189 till September 30.

Till May, Mohali was considered a Covid hot-spot and was on top of all the districts in Punjab in the number of positive cases. On July 31, 321 active cases were recorded, which had risen by 1,316 in August at an 80.39% hike, making the total, on August 31, as 1,637.

Nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said that although the cases were less now, people should not be callous and assume the disease had been eradicated.

