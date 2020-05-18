Red pen entry to be made in revenue record of farmers burning wheat straw: Ludhiana deputy commissioner

In 45 different cases of stubble burning in Ludhiana, a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh has been imposed on the farmers who have burnt the wheat straw. (HT File Photo)

As per the directions received from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), red pen entries will be made in the revenue records ‘girdawari’ of farmers who burn wheat straw/stubble, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said on Monday.

“One such entry has already been made in the revenue record of a farmer. In 45 different cases, a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh has been imposed on the farmers who have burnt the wheat straw,” he said.

The DC also said that PPCB has adopted a strict approach this time and directions in this regard have been issued to all the patwaris concerned. “It will be mentioned in the record that the said farmer has burnt wheat straw so that it remains a permanent record. In the future, such farmers will not be able to avail the government benefits,” he said.

178 STUBBLE BURNING CASES IN DISTRICT SO FAR

PPCB superintending engineer Sandeep Behal said that till May 16, a total of 178 cases of the burning of wheat straw were reported in Ludhiana district, adding that sub-divisional teams were immediately rushed to the spot for checking. A first information report under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against one such farmer, he said.

Meanwhile, DC Agrawal appealed to the residents that if they notice any stubble burning incident, they should bring it to the notice of the officials concerned so that action can be taken against the violators. Several officials have been deployed to keep a check on the malpractice, he said.