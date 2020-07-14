Sections
Reduce commercial tax, allow us to open shops: Shopkeepers association

Reduce commercial tax, allow us to open shops: Shopkeepers association

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:53 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

After almost four months into the lockdown, shopkeepers in Thane have now requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to reduce the commercial property tax and allow the shops to operate, especially in the prime market locations.

“The corporation needs to think before taking such decisions. We unanimously request the civic body to reduce the commercial property tax and give permission to the shops to open up,” said Rasik Chedda, chairman, Ram Maruti Road Shopkeepers Association.

Despite the announcement of Mission Begin Again across the state, Thane city is under complete lockdown till July 19, due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The shopkeepers were hopeful of earning a living after the first phase of Unlock was initiated, however, a lockdown was again imposed on July 2. This has impacted their income.



“We have to pay rent for our shops, give salaries to employees and take care of other bills. It is getting difficult for us as our businesses suffering due to lockdown. We had opened our shops for a brief period following the odd and even system, we also adhered to all rules. TMC should consider our requests,” added Chedda.

A TMC official said, “We are yet to decide on permitting the shops to open; our prime focus is to ensure that the Covid situation is under control. Allowing shops to open may lead to an increase in the spread of virus as people will go out to shop, we shall find a way to resolve the shopkeepers’ issues as well.” He added that they have not yet decided on reducing the property tax.

