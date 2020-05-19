Sections
Reduced footfall hits Ludhiana retail stores amid lockdown 4.0

The booksellers said that their sales had dropped by around 80%

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:59 IST

By Amarpal Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shopkeepers waiting for customers at Akalgarh Garment Market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Two days after the district administration allowed retail stores to reopen amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, sales in popular markets of Ludhiana, including Chaura Bazar, Field Ganj and Books Market, have dropped significantly owing to reduced footfall.

Some shopkeepers said they had not earned a single penny till afternoon, while for others the footfall was very less.

Traffic jams were a regular phenomenon in the city markets. However, the streets witness hustle-bustle only during the morning and evening hours when the shopkeepers open or close their shops.

During the day, the movement of commuters is too less and traffic congestion occurs only when a commuter wrongly parks his or her vehicle.



Vehicles start plying at Ghumar Mandi Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Even at the busiest Clock Tower Road, the shopkeepers and their staff could be seen sitting idle outside their shops waiting for the customers to come.

Prince, one of the shopkeepers dealing in garments, said since morning no sale had been made and no customer had even entered the shop.

“People are not coming out of their homes yet. We are also not excepting much footfall as it will take days to get back to normalcy,” he said.

Retailers on their way to their shops at Saban Bazaar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

He said their regular customers were migrants and rural people. “Most such people are not financially sound right now and others have left for their hometowns. Also, lack of proper public transport has affected our sales.”

Similarly, the shopkeepers of the Books Market said that their on-counter sale had dropped by around 80%.

JS Bunty, president of Books Market Association and owner of Sant Stationary, said the retailers were expecting a number of customers as online classes for the new academic session had started. “The footfall is too less. The sales are not even 25% as compared to the sales during normal days,” he said.

