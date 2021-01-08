Reduction of syllabus by 30 per cent and slashing of exam fees up for decision at SPPU senate meeting

PUNE The senate meeting of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is scheduled on January 9 and 10. Senate members have taken up several important issues for discussion at the meeting.

Reduction of syllabus by 30 per cent and slashing exam fees for the next academic year are some of the points to be discussed at the meeting.

Dr Motiram Deshmukh, a senate member, has proposed reduction of the syllabus by 30 per cent for various courses of the SPPU.

Also, SPPU is to take all the college principals into consultation about further examinations to be held.

Another SPPU senate member Ravaji Deshmukh said, “The SPPU should increase funds sanctioned for students through various policies and programmes. Rural students should be considered as they face several issues while attending online classes and it is important to help them for online education.”

Dadabhau Sinalkar, also an SPPU senate member, said, “Concessions in fees should be given to students who are from farmer families and whose parents have suffered a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, scholarships should be given to students so studies are not affected due to fee-related issues.”