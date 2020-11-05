Register complaint and expose culprits: PCMC top cop

Pune: When we are here, don’t fear” was the one-liner from Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash who urged residents to come forward and file complaint against culprits.

The commissioner was speaking at the forum organised by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate and Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation at Auto Cluster, Chinchwad on Thursday. The theme of the session was “Better city, Better living issues and solutions”.

Administrators from various societies raised issues of extortion by mathadi labours (head loaders), local property agents, traffic problems, installation of CCTV cameras, black tinted glass, overcharging by autorickshaws drivers, illegal shops and footpath theft.

The three-hour meet saw Prakash answer queries of society representatives.

Problems of mathadi labour have been faced by many societies as labours are harassing people and demanding extra money.

“Those facing problems of extortion should come forward and expose such people. If only one person complaints then the culprit may get bail, but if all those who face the same issue lodge complaint then these things will stop,” said Prakash.

Meanwhile, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has also urged builders to come forward to file complaints against mathadi labourers.

“Action against such people will be taken under the ordinance of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA),” said Prakash.

The police commissioner also explained the concept of “Majha Shejari Majha Paharedari (My neighbour my caretaker)”.

“It means we as neighbourhood of each other should take care of each other’s belongings in one’s absence,” he said.

Neighbourhood engagement is key

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “Work of installation of CCTV cameras will be completed in the next three months. I also urged residents to keep giving timely feedback to PCMC on various aspects. Along with administration, engagement of people is very important.”

According to the municipal commissioner, while solving the problems of one area, coordination and communication regarding other areas is also important and it involves the participation of all stakeholders.