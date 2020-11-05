Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Reinstall foundation stone having Sonia’s name at Atal Tunnel: Himachal Congress

Reinstall foundation stone having Sonia’s name at Atal Tunnel: Himachal Congress

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) staged a protest outside the DC office here on Thursday demanding reinstallation of the foundation stone plaque bearing UPA...

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee members protesting for reinstallation of foundation stone of Atal Tunnel, which was laid by Sonia Gandhi, in Kullu on Thursday.  (AQIL KHAN/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) staged a protest outside the DC office here on Thursday demanding reinstallation of the foundation stone plaque bearing UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s name which was removed during the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel on October 3.

During the protest, HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore appealed to the party workers to unify and strengthen the party at grassroots level and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for setting wrong precedent by removing the foundation stone bearing Sonia’s name.

MLA Sunder Thakur warned the administration of serious consequences if the foundation plaque is not reinstalled in its original position at the earliest.

HPCC leaders said that they will continue to stage block-wise protests daily till the foundation stone is reinstalled. They said that they will also organise a massive protest on Dhalpur ground, Kullu, after Diwali.

A similar protest, under the leadership of Kuldeep Singh Rathore, will be organised in Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti on Friday.

Accusing the state government and district administration of removing the plaque with Sonia’s name, the HPCC had given a 15-day ultimatum on October 13 for reinstallation of the foundation stone and had even submitted a memorandum to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding this.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:08 IST
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Nov 05, 2020 21:22 IST

latest news

Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
Indonesia slips to first recession in over two decades amid Covid crisis
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
Bombay HC allows Maharashtra government to consider applications for new junior college classes, extra divisions
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
PGIMER to get advanced catheter lab
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.