Relative dies during cremation of 68-yr-old covid victim in Jammu

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 50-year-old man, who had gone for cremation of his 68-year-old relative and Covid-19 victim, collapsed in Tawi river in Sidhra area and died, on Thursday.

The man was nephew of the covid victim, who had died late on Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

GMCH medical superintendent (MS) Dr Dara Singh said, “A relative of the Covid-19 victim was brought dead to the hospital. His body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. He might have had an underlying condition or suffered a cardiac arrest. The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after postmortem reports are out.”

“The Covid-19 victim, who was cremated on Thursday, had a travel history of Delhi and had been suffering from fever and respiratory infection. As many as 10 PPE kits were provided to the family and relatives to attend the cremation,” the MS said.



